How can we professionalize the public service?

Clement speaks to Minister of Public Service and Administration about inputs from stakeholders on how to professionalize and improve the public service.
Clement speaks to Planet Fitness about safety measures in place to protect their users against COVID19 infection.
With the increasing conversation around job numbers and unemployment statistics, is there a place for recruitment agencies? What about talent sourcing agencies?
Clement speaks to Editor in chief for AyiboPost, Widlore Mérancourt, about the ongoing political unrest and instability in the Caribbean nation.
Will SG Ace Magashule step aside while he is being investigated for corruption? EWN's Tshidi Madia and political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana speak on the damage that may arise for brand ANC following this weekend's NEC meeting.
Clement spoke to RET forces chair, Nkosentsha Shezi, about their plans to defend former President Jacob Zuma, following his no-show at the Zondo Commission.
How can we bond with our partner through fitness and keeping active?
Clement hosts a panel including Cape Talk's Lester Kiewert, EWN's Gaye Davis and 702's Bongani Bingwa, as they unpack the President's 5th State of the nation address.