The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 17:45
Brent Meersman Rattling the Cage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Meersman - Author
Today at 18:09
Discovery's CEO dismisses untruths on sourcing Covid-19 vaccines privately
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:13
Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrival and rollout plans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Yoco's small business recovery monitor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matt Brownell - Head of Brand Marketing, at Yoco
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other crptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
World of Work- Using the services of Recruitment agencies

World of Work- Using the services of Recruitment agencies

16 February 2021 11:41 AM

With the increasing conversation around job numbers and unemployment statistics, is there a place for recruitment agencies? What about talent sourcing agencies? 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Health and Wellness- Is my gym a COVID19 hotspot?

16 February 2021 12:01 PM

Clement speaks to Planet Fitness about safety measures in place to protect their users against COVID19 infection. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on political unrest in Haiti

16 February 2021 11:03 AM

Clement speaks to Editor in chief for AyiboPost, Widlore Mérancourt, about the ongoing political unrest and instability in the Caribbean nation. 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How can we professionalize the public service?

16 February 2021 10:40 AM

Clement speaks to Minister of Public Service and Administration about inputs from stakeholders on how to professionalize and improve the public service. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

16 February 2021 10:06 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting

15 February 2021 11:05 AM

Will SG Ace Magashule step aside while he is being investigated for corruption? EWN's Tshidi Madia and political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana speak on the damage that may arise for brand ANC following this weekend's NEC meeting. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RET forces prepared to defend Zuma

15 February 2021 11:00 AM

Clement spoke to RET forces chair, Nkosentsha Shezi, about their plans to defend former President Jacob Zuma, following his no-show at the Zondo Commission. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

15 February 2021 10:15 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships focus- getting fit as a couple

12 February 2021 11:54 AM

How can we bond with our partner through fitness and keeping active? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sona in 60 minutes

12 February 2021 10:16 AM

Clement hosts a panel including Cape Talk's Lester Kiewert, EWN's Gaye Davis and 702's Bongani Bingwa, as they unpack the President's 5th State of the nation address.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

