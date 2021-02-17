South Africa gets ready for COVID19 vaccinations

The Azania Mosaka Show
702 FYI
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:15
Masterclass on South African heritage music
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mr Billy Monama
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Equal education: WC must put school psychosocial support, safety and learner admissions on top of the agenda
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Corruption Watch's Veza tool helps you rate the service at police stations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:40
New survey shows jobs bounce back but hunger persists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Co Principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM
Today at 15:50
SARS offices open again after seven weeks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathaniel Mabetwa - Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services
Today at 16:05
ANC responds to State of the Province Address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 16:10
Survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on South African households
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Ramaphosa has signed a 3-year retirement fund lock-in into law- what does it mean?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
SA set to kick start Covid-19 vaccinations after J&J jabs arrive
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Today at 17:20
The government vehicle fleet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr Mikel Masaba CEO of National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Founder CEO at Stir Social
