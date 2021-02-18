Hanging out with JJ Thabane

Clement spends time with broadcaster, communicator and journalist, Dr Onkgopotse JJ Thabane.
Clement speaks to sexologist, Catriona Boffard, about the role foreplay can play in enhancing intimacy, dialogue and sexual pleasure in your sexual relationships.
After receiving an email about a listener's wrongful arrest and incarceration, Clement speaks to the Wits Justice Project about the cases they deal with. Clement also speaks to different men who have experienced wrongful accusations, arrests and incarcerations.
Technical producers reveal all about the behind the scenes nature of 702 radio
Sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi
Clement and the listeners reflect on some of the strangest experiences in their complexes and housing estates.
Clement is joined by Environmental Sciences Professor Roelof Burger and Jacob Legadima, who is an air quality officer in Gauteng about the lingering stench of Sulphur in some parts of Johannesburg.
Clement chats to Siphelele Ngobese from the South African Cities Network about creating safer spaces for women and people in the LGBTQI+ community