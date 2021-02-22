Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:39
Tips for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ross McCulloch - Founder at Jack Black
Today at 18:49
SA Tourism industry licks its wounds and prepares for a road to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sisa Ntshona - CEO at SA Tourism
Today at 19:08
Shopping Malls owner, Liberty Two Degrees tries to recover from SA's harsh lockdown levels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature : At Any Cost - The South African Fraudster Who Took The Tech World For More Than $40 Million
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Timm - Journalist and Author of At Any Cost at ...
Latest Local
There is room for improving contracting standards - GEMS Government Employees Medical Scheme principal officer Dr Stan Moloabi talks about the case involving corruption of R300million. 22 February 2021 6:07 PM
A closer look at why Covid-19 numbers are declining Wits deputy executive director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute Francois Venter says a third wave might be in March. 22 February 2021 5:01 PM
WATCH LIVE: 2020 matric pass rate dips 5.1% at 76.2% from 2019 Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is releasing the matric examinations marks for the class of 2020. 22 February 2021 4:57 PM
View all Local
Zondo files papers to have Zuma jailed for two years In Monday's papers, the secretary of the commission is the applicant and the respondents are Zuma, the minister of police and the... 22 February 2021 4:30 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'Zuma doesn't see himself as criminal hence his statements on leniency of state' Legal journalist Karyn Maughan weighs in on the former president's utterances about the state being soft on criminals. 22 February 2021 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats. 22 February 2021 6:27 PM
Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol. 22 February 2021 6:25 PM
CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections On Thursday residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut operat... 19 February 2021 7:30 AM
View all Business
No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for. 22 February 2021 3:23 PM
Complete this short survey to join the PrimeConnect community We would like to get your contact details and some information about you, it’s a once off thing. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Warning signs and how to identify them Clinical psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide founder Joy Chiang shed more light on the matter 19 February 2021 7:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
View all Sport
People sharing Twitter stories of strangers they can't forget has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Do you date one or many people during the talking stages? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2021 8:16 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 12:58 PM
View all Entertainment
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Africa
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

22 February 2021 10:06 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

ARDS launches report on SA's economic outlook

22 February 2021 11:23 AM

Clement speaks to Dr Pali Lehohla on a recently released report looking at scenarios identified on South Africa's economic outlook during the COVID19 pandemic and looking forward in the short term. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on International Mother Language Day

22 February 2021 11:21 AM

How can we foster inclusion and enhanced diversity by teaching our mother languages? Clement speaks to the Pan South African Language Board about their efforts to promote mother language education.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships focus- the importance of foreplay

19 February 2021 12:03 PM

Clement speaks to sexologist, Catriona Boffard, about the role foreplay can play in enhancing intimacy, dialogue and sexual pleasure in your sexual relationships. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exploring wrongful arrests and incarcerations

19 February 2021 11:09 AM

After receiving an email about a listener's wrongful arrest and incarceration, Clement speaks to the Wits Justice Project about the cases they deal with. Clement also speaks to different men who have experienced wrongful accusations, arrests and incarcerations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

19 February 2021 10:10 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk- technical producers edition

18 February 2021 12:12 PM

Technical producers reveal all about the behind the scenes nature of 702 radio

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with JJ Thabane

18 February 2021 11:58 AM

Clement spends time with broadcaster, communicator and journalist, Dr Onkgopotse JJ Thabane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

18 February 2021 10:11 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Labour ward sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi, the first healthworker in SA

18 February 2021 9:55 AM

Sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself

Business

Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation

Business

WATCH LIVE: 2020 matric pass rate dips 5.1% at 76.2% from 2019

Local

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: Angie Motshekga delivers national senior certificate exam results

22 February 2021 5:58 PM

Matric Results 2020: The provincial pass rates

22 February 2021 5:32 PM

Creecy heads to court to set aside awarding small-scale fishing rights in WC

22 February 2021 5:30 PM

