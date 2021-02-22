ARDS launches report on SA's economic outlook

Clement speaks to Dr Pali Lehohla on a recently released report looking at scenarios identified on South Africa's economic outlook during the COVID19 pandemic and looking forward in the short term.
How can we foster inclusion and enhanced diversity by teaching our mother languages? Clement speaks to the Pan South African Language Board about their efforts to promote mother language education.
Clement speaks to sexologist, Catriona Boffard, about the role foreplay can play in enhancing intimacy, dialogue and sexual pleasure in your sexual relationships.
After receiving an email about a listener's wrongful arrest and incarceration, Clement speaks to the Wits Justice Project about the cases they deal with. Clement also speaks to different men who have experienced wrongful accusations, arrests and incarcerations.
Technical producers reveal all about the behind the scenes nature of 702 radio
Clement spends time with broadcaster, communicator and journalist, Dr Onkgopotse JJ Thabane.
Sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi