Health and Wellness: Benefits of drinking water

Clement chats to Urologist Dr Craig Mamitele about the importance of drinking water and how staying hydrated can prevent kidney stones
Clement chats to Advocate Modidima Mannya and Sydney Mufamadi about the seemingly increasing cases of attacks on the country’s judiciaryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Feryal Domingo and Chulumanco Macingwane about alumni contributions and the importance of giving back to former schools.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by talent strategist and coach Anja Van Beek about managing and coping with difficult managers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Dr Pali Lehohla on a recently released report looking at scenarios identified on South Africa's economic outlook during the COVID19 pandemic and looking forward in the short term.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How can we foster inclusion and enhanced diversity by teaching our mother languages? Clement speaks to the Pan South African Language Board about their efforts to promote mother language education.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to sexologist, Catriona Boffard, about the role foreplay can play in enhancing intimacy, dialogue and sexual pleasure in your sexual relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
After receiving an email about a listener's wrongful arrest and incarceration, Clement speaks to the Wits Justice Project about the cases they deal with. Clement also speaks to different men who have experienced wrongful accusations, arrests and incarcerations.LISTEN TO PODCAST