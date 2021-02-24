The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
Jacobs Jams-Kieno in Conversation with the New jam company in Ceres first black female owner
Today with Kieno Kammies
Nigel Jacobs
Today at 10:33
Budget preview with Dr Iraj Abedian
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 10:35
Healing Hour Continues
The Clement Manyathela Show
Ruth Ancer- Clinical Psychologist
Today at 11:05
Bonang Mohale - revamping our Education system
Today with Kieno Kammies
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Explaining unemployment figures
The Clement Manyathela Show
Malerato Mosiane - Acting chief director for labour at Stats SA
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-2 topics - South Africas budget trends to look out for, and climate change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:07
Budget 2021 preview: priorities & DA expectations (soundbite)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Geordin Hill-Lewis - Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:10
PE officially called Gqeberha after minister approves name change
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:15
A double-lung transplant recipient got covid-19 from her donor, report finds. She died two months later.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Dr Greg Caligaro
Dr Greg Calligaro - Pulmonologist at Resporatory Clinic Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 12:23
Saftu/Numsa strike outside parliament ahead of Budget
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson at Numsa
Today at 12:27
2021 Budget preview: tax implications
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Arnaaz Camay - Executive at ENS Africa
Today at 12:37
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:40
Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses - Free State Black Business Council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Lucky Motsamai - CEO at Free State Black Business Council
Today at 12:45
Mozzies
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda - CEO at African Applied Chemical
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Computers can now read our inner emotions - survey
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Nic Borain - Political Economist at ...
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja : Med scheme covers a member's chemo, but not the Covid test
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
