Healing Hour- A time for forgiveness

Listeners share stories of overheard gossips by their colleagues, domestic workers and service providers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and Stats SA help listeners understand how the unemployment rate is calculated as well as the difference between normal unemployment and expanded unemployment rates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Urologist Dr Craig Mamitele about the importance of drinking water and how staying hydrated can prevent kidney stonesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Advocate Modidima Mannya and Sydney Mufamadi about the seemingly increasing cases of attacks on the country’s judiciaryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Feryal Domingo and Chulumanco Macingwane about alumni contributions and the importance of giving back to former schools.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by talent strategist and coach Anja Van Beek about managing and coping with difficult managers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Dr Pali Lehohla on a recently released report looking at scenarios identified on South Africa's economic outlook during the COVID19 pandemic and looking forward in the short term.LISTEN TO PODCAST