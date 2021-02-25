Across the Desk- Ministers edition

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Protesters blocked the roads at the Sandton licensing department in Marlboro
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mmereia Legodi, Marlboro Driving Schools Association spokesperson
Today at 15:10
Opener/speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:16
Community raise funds to fix road
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brigadier General Bruce Motlhoki, SANDF General and community member
Today at 15:20
France to share vaccines with African countries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador
Today at 15:20
Eskom and what was said in the budget speech
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Increasing intracontinental trade needs a functional railway system
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
What is the latest regarding the expropriation bill?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zenande Booi - Land and Accountability Research Centre
Today at 16:10
South African Airways flight en route to Belgium to collect the country's second batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guy Leitch - Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 16:10
Your walk of shame horror story
The Flash Drive
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 Testing centre drives the tourism and entertainment capital of our country to tick again as it aids industries to fully re-open JM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Quirke - Founder of Health Passport Worldwide
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Mayibuye primary school
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 16:55
Moratorium on new operating licences to ensure sustainability of metered-taxi industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lee van den Berg - City’s Manager: Transport Regulations
Today at 17:05
VBS liquidator looks to claw back the money by suing KPMG for R864-million By Pauli Van Wyk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli van Wyk
Today at 17:20
Australia passes new law which forces Google and Facebook to pay for news content
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher - Stuffmagazine.
Today at 17:45
Albert Grundlingh about Slabbert book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Grundlingh - Author
Today at 17:53
CapeTalk brings you Moonstruck 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Africa Melane
Today at 18:09
Anglo American shows recovery in its second-half production
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:13
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:23
Woolworths posts its first interim profit increase in five years and paints a bleak picture for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:26
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:38
Distell half year profits jump by 14%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle : Finding the right support around you to build a side hustle. Friends, family, colleagues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:08
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Personal Finance implications of the budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
110 COVID-19 fatalities and 1,862 infections recorded The Health Department cites that the deaths have increased the death toll to 49, 523 since the beginning of the pandemic. 25 February 2021 6:27 AM
2021 BUDGET: Social grant adjustments Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced minor increases to social grants when he delivered his Budget Speech. 24 February 2021 8:39 PM
2021 BUDGET: Allocation for health R6.5 billion will be allocated to the National Department of Health to buy and distribute the vaccine dose. 24 February 2021 8:34 PM
View all Local
'Govt wants to destroy alcohol industry and boost illicit market with 8% hike' National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says the industry is disappointed by tax increase on alcohol. 25 February 2021 1:23 PM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
SIU to investigate tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize's associates Daily Maverick, Scorpio investigative journalist Pieter Louis Myburgh reflects on alleged tender awarded to Digital Vibes. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
View all Politics
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years. 24 February 2021 7:39 PM
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world? 24 February 2021 7:15 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
View all Business
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman removes her g-string, uses it as mask leaves everyone confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY Entertainment lawyer Dumisani Motsamai says payment for synchronisation is pretty normal within the laws governing copyright. 24 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Across the Desk- Ministers edition

Across the Desk- Ministers edition

25 February 2021 12:12 PM

Clement gets to know Ministers Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Fikile Mbalula, as they discuss politics, family life and which department they have enjoyed heading up the most. 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Hanging out with Tumi Morake

25 February 2021 11:31 AM

Clement spends time with Tumi Morake as they talk music, her career, controversy and living abroad during lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702openline

25 February 2021 10:10 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea- overheard gossip

24 February 2021 12:04 PM

Listeners share stories of overheard gossips by their colleagues, domestic workers and service providers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners Choice: Understanding the unemployment rate

24 February 2021 11:37 AM

Clement and Stats SA help listeners understand how the unemployment rate is calculated as well as the difference between normal unemployment and expanded unemployment rates.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healing Hour- A time for forgiveness

24 February 2021 11:08 AM

Clement and the listeners share stories of forgiveness, being kinder to ourselves and taking time to forgive those who have erred us. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

24 February 2021 10:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: Benefits of drinking water

23 February 2021 12:03 PM

Clement chats to Urologist Dr Craig Mamitele about the importance of drinking water and how staying hydrated can prevent kidney stones

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is there an attack on South Africa’s judiciary?

23 February 2021 11:37 AM

Clement chats to Advocate Modidima Mannya and Sydney Mufamadi about the seemingly increasing cases of attacks on the country’s judiciary

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of past pupil associations

23 February 2021 11:37 AM

Clement chats to Feryal Domingo and Chulumanco Macingwane about alumni contributions and the importance of giving back to former schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula

Politics

Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending

Local Business

Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane

Politics

EWN Highlights

Cope blames criminal justice after Auswell Mashaba fails to appear before Zondo

25 February 2021 2:21 PM

Makhensa Mabunda scored millions from Prasa locomotive deal, Zondo Inquiry hears

25 February 2021 1:22 PM

Madikizela: Nyanga sinkhole site where 4 children died inspected before incident

25 February 2021 1:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA