Minister Mkhize welcomes SIU investigation into tender allegations

Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:45
Stormers usher in a new era for rugby in WP at new Cape Town Stadium base
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
John Dobson
John Dobson
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:52
How do you rehabilitate turtles?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Alexandra Panagiotou - Education Foundation teacher at Two Oceans Aquarium
Alexandra Panagiotou - Education Foundation teacher at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 12:56
Playing out with Song: Le Ngoma (feat. Reece Madlisa, Zuma, Mdu M)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - African food and wine pairing at The Johannesburg Culinary and Pastry School
The Azania Mosaka Show
Siya Kobo - Chef at Kobo Cuisine
Siya Kobo - Chef at Kobo Cuisine
Today at 13:15
On the couch with adventurer Monde Sitole
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Monde Sitole
Monde Sitole
Today at 13:42
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:51
Travel Feature - Human Rights Day sites and ways in which to celebrate Human Rights Day next month
The Azania Mosaka Show
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure with Mbhazima Shilowa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Organ transplants in the time of Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Dr David Thomson
Dr David Thomson
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Mich
The Azania Mosaka Show
Mich - Musician
Mich - Musician
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Introduction/Speculation/ Opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The latest on Vaccines and Covid-19 immunity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic
Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic
Today at 15:40
Highlighting the Newlands Forest car park crime spree
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
March Turnbull - Newlands Residents Association
March Turnbull - Newlands Residents Association
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Seeds of Kindness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Este Schoeman - Founder of Seeds of Kindness | este@alchemiigroup.com
Este Schoeman - Founder of Seeds of Kindness | este@alchemiigroup.com
