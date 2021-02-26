Relationship Focus: Unfinished Business

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 12:15
The Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu briefed members of the media on various social relief measures that the Department is implementing to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable groups.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:15
National driving school association protesting online booking system enters day 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Thando Kubheka
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Thando Kubheka
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...
125
Today at 12:23
Three Eldorado Park police officers charged with the murder of teen Nathaniel Julies are expected to appear at Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday. The state has completed its investigations and is ready to go to the High Court. The teenager, who had Down
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Malungelo Booi - Newzroom Afrika Reporter,
Guests
Malungelo Booi - Newzroom Afrika Reporter,
125
Today at 12:23
Follow up: No water in Makhanda, service delivery protests have begun
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
125
Today at 12:27
Acting Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, briefed the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
125
Today at 12:27
DWS: Service Provider ordered to pay back over R27mil earned fraudulently
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
125
Today at 12:37
Gauteng Government has launched the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Data Management Command Centre.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Merita Ground, Gauteng Provincial Coordinator for Gender-Based Violence and Femicide
Guests
Merita Ground, Gauteng Provincial Coordinator for Gender-Based Violence and Femicide
125
Today at 12:37
Dog starves due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
125
Today at 12:41
Not In My Name picket at eNCA in Hyde Park this after accusations that an eNCA reporter was accused of racism.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Themba Masango, Not In My Name secretary-general
Guests
Themba Masango, Not In My Name secretary-general
125
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
125
Today at 12:45
Stormers usher in a new era for rugby in WP at new Cape Town Stadium base
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Dobson
Guests
John Dobson
125
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
125
Today at 12:52
How do you rehabilitate turtles?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alexandra Panagiotou - Education Foundation teacher at Two Oceans Aquarium
Guests
Alexandra Panagiotou - Education Foundation teacher at Two Oceans Aquarium
125
Today at 12:56
Playing out with Song: Le Ngoma (feat. Reece Madlisa, Zuma, Mdu M)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 13:15
On the couch with adventurer Monde Sitole
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Monde Sitole
Guests
Monde Sitole
125
Today at 13:42
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
125
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Organ transplants in the time of Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr David Thomson
Guests
Dr David Thomson
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Seeds of Kindness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Este Schoeman - Founder of Seeds of Kindness | este@alchemiigroup.com
Guests
Este Schoeman - Founder of Seeds of Kindness | este@alchemiigroup.com
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up