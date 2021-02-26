Relationship Focus: Unfinished Business

Today at 12:15 The Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu briefed members of the media on various social relief measures that the Department is implementing to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable groups. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 National driving school association protesting online booking system enters day 2 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Thando Kubheka

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...

Today at 12:23 Three Eldorado Park police officers charged with the murder of teen Nathaniel Julies are expected to appear at Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday. The state has completed its investigations and is ready to go to the High Court. The teenager, who had Down The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Malungelo Booi - Newzroom Afrika Reporter,

Today at 12:23 Follow up: No water in Makhanda, service delivery protests have begun The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Imtiaz Sooliman

Today at 12:27 Acting Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, briefed the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 24 February 2021. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:27 DWS: Service Provider ordered to pay back over R27mil earned fraudulently The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...

Today at 12:37 Gauteng Government has launched the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Data Management Command Centre. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Merita Ground, Gauteng Provincial Coordinator for Gender-Based Violence and Femicide

Today at 12:37 Dog starves due to Covid-19 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha

Today at 12:41 Not In My Name picket at eNCA in Hyde Park this after accusations that an eNCA reporter was accused of racism. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Themba Masango, Not In My Name secretary-general

Today at 12:45 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:45 Stormers usher in a new era for rugby in WP at new Cape Town Stadium base The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Dobson

Today at 12:52 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 12:52 How do you rehabilitate turtles? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alexandra Panagiotou - Education Foundation teacher at Two Oceans Aquarium

Today at 12:56 Playing out with Song: Le Ngoma (feat. Reece Madlisa, Zuma, Mdu M) The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 13:15 On the couch with adventurer Monde Sitole Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Monde Sitole

Today at 13:42 Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Hugh Fraser, movie critic

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Organ transplants in the time of Covid-19 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr David Thomson

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

