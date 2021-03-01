Newly gazetted minimum wage comes into effect

Clement speaks to the Department of Labour, the National Employers Association and COSATU, about the newly gazette minimum wage that comes into effect today, the 1st March.
Clement speaks to NSFAS CEO, Andile Nonggogo, and Dr Thandi Lewin, as they field questions from listeners about NSFAS payments, the online portals and readiness for allowance payouts for students.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is in conversation with Clinical Psychologist Hayden Knibbs about unfinished business and how that affects people in future relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Leadership Coach Queen Ramotsehoa on the fundamentals of leadership and what that looks like in a time of uncertainty.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the Director General at the health department, Dr Sandile Buthelezi on the SIU probe into tender allegations linked to Minister Zweli Mkhize’s associates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement gets to know Ministers Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Fikile Mbalula, as they discuss politics, family life and which department they have enjoyed heading up the most.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time with Tumi Morake as they talk music, her career, controversy and living abroad during lockdownLISTEN TO PODCAST