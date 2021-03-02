ANC hold nationwide pickets against eNCA

Clement chats to Prof Tinyiko Maluleke and ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane about the anti-racism pickets, the party is holding across the country. This is in response to Lindsay Dentlinger’s mask furore with members of parliament.
Clement chats to Dr Natasha Winkler-Titus, Senior Lecturer in Organisational Behaviour and Leadership at Stellenbosch University about ways in which appraisals and performance reviews can be conducted during pandemic, with remote working in mind.
Clement's in conversation with the ISS's Gareth Newham and NPC Commissioner Themba Dlamini, about the professionalizing of the SAPS and update on where we are with implementing the Farlam Commission's recommendations.
Clement speaks to the Department of Labour, the National Employers Association and COSATU, about the newly gazette minimum wage that comes into effect today, the 1st March.
Clement speaks to NSFAS CEO, Andile Nonggogo, and Dr Thandi Lewin, as they field questions from listeners about NSFAS payments, the online portals and readiness for allowance payouts for students.
Clement is in conversation with Clinical Psychologist Hayden Knibbs about unfinished business and how that affects people in future relationships.
Clement is joined by Leadership Coach Queen Ramotsehoa on the fundamentals of leadership and what that looks like in a time of uncertainty.
Clement speaks to the Director General at the health department, Dr Sandile Buthelezi on the SIU probe into tender allegations linked to Minister Zweli Mkhize's associates.