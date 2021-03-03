Listeners Choice- The ins and outs of housing levies

How are housing levies determined and why are they charged up front or in advance? Clement speaks to managing director of Rise Properties, Hendrick Hoffman, who answers listeners' questions.
Listeners share their experiences of relationships they have with previous partners not wanting kids or marriage with them, but later changed their minds when dating different people.
Clement speaks to EQ pioneer Stephanie Vermeulen on the importance of a person's emotional intelligence, where it comes from and whether or not it can be taught.
Clement speaks to Deputy DG in the Department of Science and Innovation about South Africa and the continent's science and innovation capabilites on COVID19.
Clement chats to Dr Natasha Winkler-Titus, Senior Lecturer in Organisational Behaviour and Leadership at Stellenbosch University about ways in which appraisals and performance reviews can be conducted during pandemic, with remote working in mind.
Clement's in conversation with the ISS's Gareth Newham and NPC Commissioner Themba Dlamini, about the professionalizing of the SAPS and update on where we are with implementing the Farlam Commission's recommendations.
Clement chats to Prof Tinyiko Maluleke and ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane about the anti-racism pickets, the party is holding across the country. This is in response to Lindsay Dentlinger's mask furore with members of parliament.
Clement speaks to the Department of Labour, the National Employers Association and COSATU, about the newly gazette minimum wage that comes into effect today, the 1st March.