Relationship Talk: Couples’ QnA

Clement hosts Wits PhD student Slindokuhle Mavuso, Author Siya Khumalo and Content Creator Tiffany Mugo about black pride and how celebrating blackness should not be seen as an exclusionary concept.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement took a call from Mpho, a Rhodes University student who needed assistance with his residence fees. Our 702 listeners walked the talk by pledging support and money towards the causeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement sits with township and small scale entrepreneurs as they share their challenges, successes and every day obstacles.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time with retired Constitutional court judge, Edwin Cameron, as they discuss life, love, activism and recent attacks on the judiciaryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Listeners share their experiences of relationships they have with previous partners not wanting kids or marriage with them, but later changed their minds when dating different people.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How are housing levies determined and why are they charged up front or in advance? Clement speaks to managing director of Rise Properties, Hendrick Hoffman, who answers listeners' questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to EQ pioneer Stephanie Vermeulen on the importance of a person's emotional intelligence, where it comes from and whether or not it can be taught.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Deputy DG in the Department of Science and Innovation about South Africa and the continent's science and innovation capabilites on COVID19.LISTEN TO PODCAST