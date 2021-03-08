Clement chats to ANC members Supra Mahumapelo and Advocate Bongani Bongo about the state of the party and differing ideas when it comes to the removal of the public protector and the “step aside” resolution.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Allan Ravagaloo from the labour department on extended UIF payments and which sectors can claim their Ters.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Psychologist and Relationship Expert Dr Ilze Alberts takes calls from listeners who want advise on their relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hosts Wits PhD student Slindokuhle Mavuso, Author Siya Khumalo and Content Creator Tiffany Mugo about black pride and how celebrating blackness should not be seen as an exclusionary concept.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement took a call from Mpho, a Rhodes University student who needed assistance with his residence fees. Our 702 listeners walked the talk by pledging support and money towards the causeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement sits with township and small scale entrepreneurs as they share their challenges, successes and every day obstacles.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time with retired Constitutional court judge, Edwin Cameron, as they discuss life, love, activism and recent attacks on the judiciaryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Listeners share their experiences of relationships they have with previous partners not wanting kids or marriage with them, but later changed their minds when dating different people.LISTEN TO PODCAST