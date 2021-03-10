What's The Tea- Xhosa men and car washes

What stereotypes are associated with different groups of men? What does it mean when Xhosa men spend time at the carwash with their mates?
Is there such a thing as a biological clock? Does it work the same for men and for women? Dr Mpume Zenda helps us understand how fertility works and if there really is a time limit on one's fertility journey.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement to Youth Capital's, Kristal Duncan-Williams, about the benefits of volunteering for young people and how it may be used to curb youth unemployment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Minister of Defence, Nosiviwe-Mapisa Nqakula, about the recently released report into sexual assault allegations within the SANDFLISTEN TO PODCAST
Open line editorial: Acting head of department at the Gauteng Health Department, Lesiba Malotana, clarifies the issues around Tshwane EMS licences.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How do I eat the correct portions of food without going hungry? What food groups should I prioritise in my diet? Dietician Matome Diala takes listeners' calls.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What does labour law say about overtime payments? How are overtime hours regulated, if at all? Arlene Leggat, Manager at ESP Payroll, takes listeners' calls.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Paballo Chauke about who deserves love and desire. How does society's definition of love exclude those groups on the periphery?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to ANC NEC member, Mondli Gungubele, about the top 6 of the ANC meeting with President Zuma, with Ongama Mtimka providing analysis.LISTEN TO PODCAST