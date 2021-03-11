Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:33
Home and Garden - Edible gardening
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracey Cole
Today at 13:35
Court rules woman who was attacked at work can sue her employer
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gerard Labuschagne - Forensic Psychologist And Director Of L&S Threat Management at L&S Threat Management
Ronelda Cooray - Labour Lawyer at Van Staden Attorneys
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Disputes and drama in residential estates, flats and retirement villages
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Ndivhuo Rabuli - Acting Chief Ombud for CSOS
Naeem Lambat - caller
Today at 14:07
Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Zip Zap Circus auction fundraiser - 3 days left to bid!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Victoria Engelhorn-Nel
Today at 14:50
Music with We Kill Cowboys
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Muller
Today at 15:10
EWN: Wits University: Student debt is a global “crisis”
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Insufficient evidence to prosecute protesting Wits students
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phindi Mjonondwane NPA spokesperson
Today at 15:20
DA's Steenhuisen heads to Stellenbosch following alleged Afrikaans ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Today at 15:40
Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim injuries incurred on the job!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi - General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union
Today at 15:50
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Transport MEC meets with e-hailing drivers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 16:10
Whats the latest regarding the Wits fees protest action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nondumiso Lethuso - Wits Student Journalist
Today at 16:20
Transnet-related evidence from former Transnet CFO, Anoj Singh, presented to Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:33
What's Trending with Colin Cullis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:50
UWC clears all students for registration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gasant Abarder
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Eish-kom and the weekend ahead.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 17:46
Goodluck release new single!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jules Goodluck
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:13
Aspen results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:08
Levingers Dry Cleaners navigating the global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yadhir Mooloo - CEO of Levingers Dry Cleaners
Today at 19:18
Zoom: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

11 March 2021 10:09 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Across the Desk with plastic surgeons

11 March 2021 12:12 PM

What does it take to become a plastic surgeon? Is it all glitz and glamour, what pro bono work can be done and do they sometimes get it wrong? In conversation with Dr Brian Monaisa, Dr Nkhensani Chauke and Dr Thendo Netshiongolwe. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Kgotatso Montjane

11 March 2021 11:22 AM

Clement in conversation with wheelchair South African tennis player, Kgotatso Montjane, about her battles with securing sponsorship, her sporting accolades and how she keeps herself motivated. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea- Xhosa men and car washes

10 March 2021 12:05 PM

What stereotypes are associated with different groups of men? What does it mean when Xhosa men spend time at the carwash with their mates?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners' Choice- the ticking Biological Clock

10 March 2021 11:38 AM

Is there such a thing as a biological clock? Does it work the same for men and for women? Dr Mpume Zenda helps us understand how fertility works and if there really is a time limit on one's fertility journey. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Volunteering and youth unemployment

10 March 2021 11:05 AM

Clement to Youth Capital's, Kristal Duncan-Williams, about the benefits of volunteering for young people and how it may be used to curb youth unemployment. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANDF report on sexual abuse within its ranks

10 March 2021 10:40 AM

Clement speaks to Minister of Defence, Nosiviwe-Mapisa Nqakula, about the recently released report into sexual assault allegations within the SANDF

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

10 March 2021 10:09 AM

Open line editorial: Acting head of department at the Gauteng Health Department, Lesiba Malotana,  clarifies the issues around Tshwane EMS licences. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness- portion control and food groups

9 March 2021 11:58 AM

How do I eat the correct portions of food without going hungry? What food groups should I prioritise in my diet? Dietician Matome Diala takes listeners' calls. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- Overtime payments

9 March 2021 11:41 AM

What does labour law say about overtime payments? How are overtime hours regulated, if at all? Arlene Leggat, Manager at ESP Payroll, takes listeners' calls. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

