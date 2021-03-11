Across the Desk with plastic surgeons

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
702 FYI
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cape Town City Ballet back on stage!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Debbie Turner - CEO at Cape Town City Ballet
125
Today at 13:33
Home and Garden - Edible gardening
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tracey Cole
Today at 13:35
Court rules woman who was attacked at work can sue her employer
The Azania Mosaka Show
Gerard Labuschagne - Forensic Psychologist And Director Of L&S Threat Management at L&S Threat Management
Ronelda Cooray - Labour Lawyer at Van Staden Attorneys
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Disputes and drama in residential estates, flats and retirement villages
The Azania Mosaka Show
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Ndivhuo Rabuli - Acting Chief Ombud for CSOS
Naeem Lambat - caller
Today at 14:07
Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Zip Zap Circus auction fundraiser - 3 days left to bid!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Victoria Engelhorn-Nel
Today at 14:50
Music with We Kill Cowboys
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Alex Muller
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
DA's Steenhuisen heads to Stellenbosch following alleged Afrikaans ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Today at 15:40
Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim injuries incurred on the job!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Myrtle Witbooi - General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union
Today at 15:50
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:10
Whats the latest regarding the Wits fees protest action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Nondumiso Lethuso - Wits Student Journalist
Today at 16:20
Transnet-related evidence from former Transnet CFO, Anoj Singh, presented to Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:33
What's Trending with Colin Cullis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:20
Eish-kom and the weekend ahead.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 17:46
Goodluck release new single!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Jules Goodluck
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:13
Aspen results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:08
Levingers Dry Cleaners navigating the global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Yadhir Mooloo - CEO of Levingers Dry Cleaners
Today at 19:18
Zoom: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
