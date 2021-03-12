Today at 12:15 King Goodwill Zwelithini dies - analysis as King of apartheid homelands The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

Today at 12:15 WITS Students continue to protest- some members of the SRC have been suspended. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kanakana Mudzanani - Treasurer General

Today at 12:20 EWN Reporter is on the ground as the WITS protest continues on Day 7. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 Registering of births The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs

Today at 12:23 IPID’s cover-up of police brutality in SA. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Daneel Knoetze - Reporter at Ground Up

Today at 12:27 Patrice Motsepe to become the president of CAF The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...

Today at 12:37 The VBS matter is before the magistrate. There are two separate first appearances - both in connection with VBS. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:40 Researchers discover new COVID-19 variants in three South African provinces The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

Prof Burtram Fielding, Director of Research at UWC

Today at 12:41 The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Anoj Singh. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:45 Activist takes US police to court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

BRADLEY D STEYN

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Trail guides to undertake epic SPCA Trails 4 Tails trek from Cape Point to Cape Town Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Binny Ridgeway

Today at 13:35 Book Club 1 - Exclusive Books turns 70 and Cape Talkers get to celebrate by nominating worthy beneficiaries to receive 70 books Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Batya Bricker

Today at 13:45 Book Club 2: Time of the Writer festival Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Siphindile Hlongwa

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tayla Ross

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 15:10 Open to intro and calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim injuries incurred on the job! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Myrtle Witbooi - General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union

Today at 15:40 Stellenbosch University Innovative Biodegradable cigarette butts Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Elizaveta (Lisa) Koroleva - MSc student in Microbiology at SU

Today at 15:50 Open for Calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:05 The passing of King Goodwill - process of mourning and eventually crowning/coronation of the new king Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nomboniso Gasa - Researcher On Gender Politics And Cultural Issues at ...

Today at 16:10 Carina Bruwer crosses Walker Bay in support of performing arts The Flash Drive

Guests

Carina Bruwer - flautist at Sterling EQ

Today at 16:20 A week of Zondo - where are we now? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 16:55 Open for Calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Checking in with UCT, UWC and CPUT in light of recent Fees protests Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gasant Abader

Lauren Kansley

Elijah Moholola

Today at 17:20 Checking in with UCT, UWC and CPUT in light of recent Fees protests Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:45 Music with Derek Gripper Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...

Today at 18:13 SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co partnership and crowdfunding campaign The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth

