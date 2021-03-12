Relationships- Suddenly Single

Clement's in conversation with Kate Pond from the UNHCR and Advocate Nigel Holmes from RAASA about the current state of refugees in the country and the partnership with Home Affairs to alleviate backlog.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Deputy Minister Buti Manamela about the funding crisis in universities as Minister Blade Nzimande comes under fire
Music historian, Percy Mabandu, takes us on a journey of music through different genres, beats and musical artists.
DG at Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, explains where Treasury will source additional funds to support fee-free tertiary education.
What does it take to become a plastic surgeon? Is it all glitz and glamour, what pro bono work can be done and do they sometimes get it wrong? In conversation with Dr Brian Monaisa, Dr Nkhensani Chauke and Dr Thendo Netshiongolwe.
Clement in conversation with wheelchair South African tennis player, Kgotatso Montjane, about her battles with securing sponsorship, her sporting accolades and how she keeps herself motivated.
What stereotypes are associated with different groups of men? What does it mean when Xhosa men spend time at the carwash with their mates?