The status of Gender-Based Violence themed bills before Parliament

Last week we heard of a 16 year old girl whose boyfriend was released on bail after allegedly beating her with a spade. Clement speaks to her mother on the case. He then goes to parliament and chats to the whip of the portfolio committee on justice, Jacky Mofokeng, on the status of the three bills which aim to tighten laws for GBV cases. and Lisa Vetten "the research project consultant at University of Johanesburg" .
Clement speaks to Dr Dale Rae on different sleeping disorders, how to have a good night's rest and the benefits of good sleep hygiene.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to life coach and human lie detector, Lizette Volkwyn, on why being inauthentic and false in the workplace could be detrimental to our wellbeing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clements speaks to the Democratic Alliance's national spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube, about the cancelled Limpopo Congress due to take place this weekend. What is the latest on the controversy around its Limpopo leader, Jacques Smalle?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement's in conversation with Kate Pond from the UNHCR and Advocate Nigel Holmes from RAASA about the current state of refugees in the country and the partnership with Home Affairs to alleviate backlog.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Deputy Minister Buti Manamela about the funding crisis in universities as Minister Blade Nzimande comes under fireLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Elna McKintosh helps us appreciate the single life, what we can learn about ourselves and how not to become lonely.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Music historian, Percy Mabandu, takes us on a journey of music through different genres, beats and musical artists.LISTEN TO PODCAST