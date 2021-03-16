The status of Gender-Based Violence themed bills before Parliament

Last week we heard of a 16 year old girl whose boyfriend was released on bail after allegedly beating her with a spade. Clement speaks to her mother on the case. He then goes to parliament and chats to the whip of the portfolio committee on justice, Jacky Mofokeng, on the status of the three bills which aim to tighten laws for GBV cases. and Lisa Vetten "the research project consultant at University of Johanesburg" .