Overcoming all odds

Today at 06:10
Top things to do this weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Damien Terblanche - Founder at Lotus Bookstore
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery: Deep Vein Thrombosis
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Alwyn Uys
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Alwyn Uys
Today at 07:40
Wellness: Mental health in children
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
David Rosenstein
Today at 08:10
The survival of the arts
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fahiem Stellenboom - Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre Centre
Marlene Le Roux - Director: Cultural Development at Artscape
Today at 08:40
Virtual Cape Town Pride 2021
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Matthew van As - Festival Director at Cape Town Pride
Today at 09:10
Siv Ngesi on breaking barriers
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 09:45
Music with New Hero
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Keaton Carelse
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school The 80-year-old says he will be going to stay at the farm in Ga-Mashashane to enjoy his retirement. 19 March 2021 4:33 PM
John Kani: Success is just around the corner after failure South African acclaimed actor Dr John Kani talks about his lesson on failure. 19 March 2021 3:19 PM
Gauteng remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19 third wave, command council warns With the Easter break approaching, Professor Bruce Mellado, said that the number of infections within communities was showing a sl... 19 March 2021 2:18 PM
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Overcoming all odds

Overcoming all odds

17 March 2021 11:05 AM

Clement highlights stories of survival and triumph against all odds. He speaks to mam'Lungi from the Fields Berry Farm, and Tinyiko Gwambe, who lost her limbs and 


Sex focus- sexual compatability

19 March 2021 12:27 PM

Dr Shingai Mutambirwa and Dr Mpume Zende discuss sexual compatibility and how this may affect the sex life and relationships of couples.  

Understanding code-switching

19 March 2021 11:06 AM

Kelly Fisher from the Brown Girls' Guide podcast explains the concept of code-switching and how it is used in the workplace and social settings.

Government announces 8 preferred IPP bidder

19 March 2021 10:35 AM

s
Clement speaks to the DDG in the Department of Mineral Resources, Jacob Mbele, about the process going forward for the procurement of power from independent power producers.

#702Openline

19 March 2021 10:13 AM
A listener relays apartheid injustices

19 March 2021 10:11 AM

Linda, an elderly woman from Randburg, emotionally relayed her experiences of living under Apartheid, something that upsets her till today. 

Across the Desk- Women in Corporate

18 March 2021 12:21 PM

What does it take to excel in the corporate world, as a young black woman? What are some of the obstacles, roadblocks and triumphs?  

Hanging out with Ringo Madlingozi

18 March 2021 11:06 AM

Clement spends time getting to know superstar musician, Ringo Madlingozi, his politics, his love for music, and how he was forced out of the background and pushed to make his own music.

#702Openline

18 March 2021 10:06 AM
What's the Tea- Revenge or levelling the playing field?

17 March 2021 11:59 AM

A listener emailed us with a dilemma, should she release compromising photos of her boss to get revenge for his ill-treatment of her?

Listeners Choice- What happens to the body when you die?

17 March 2021 11:35 AM

Clement speaks to forensic pathologist, Hestelle van Staden, about what happens to us physically when we die. 

After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school

Local

'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic'

Politics World Local

Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA

Local Politics

Parisians flee capital, hit shops as new lockdown looms

19 March 2021 8:47 PM

Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger down in major outage

19 March 2021 8:37 PM

Tough talk at first face-to-face US- China meeting of Biden era

19 March 2021 7:28 PM

