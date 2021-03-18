Across the Desk- Women in Corporate

What does it take to excel in the corporate world, as a young black woman? What are some of the obstacles, roadblocks and triumphs?
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa and Dr Mpume Zende discuss sexual compatibility and how this may affect the sex life and relationships of couples.
Kelly Fisher from the Brown Girls' Guide podcast explains the concept of code-switching and how it is used in the workplace and social settings.
Clement speaks to the DDG in the Department of Mineral Resources, Jacob Mbele, about the process going forward for the procurement of power from independent power producers.
Linda, an elderly woman from Randburg, emotionally relayed her experiences of living under Apartheid, something that upsets her till today.
Clement spends time getting to know superstar musician, Ringo Madlingozi, his politics, his love for music, and how he was forced out of the background and pushed to make his own music.
A listener emailed us with a dilemma, should she release compromising photos of her boss to get revenge for his ill-treatment of her?
Clement speaks to forensic pathologist, Hestelle van Staden, about what happens to us physically when we die.