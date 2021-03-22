Guest: : Christo de Klerk: Vice President of Blind SaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO of the SAHRC
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa and Dr Mpume Zende discuss sexual compatibility and how this may affect the sex life and relationships of couples.
Kelly Fisher from the Brown Girls' Guide podcast explains the concept of code-switching and how it is used in the workplace and social settings.
Clement speaks to the DDG in the Department of Mineral Resources, Jacob Mbele, about the process going forward for the procurement of power from independent power producers.
Linda, an elderly woman from Randburg, emotionally relayed her experiences of living under Apartheid, something that upsets her till today.
What does it take to excel in the corporate world, as a young black woman? What are some of the obstacles, roadblocks and triumphs?
Clement spends time getting to know superstar musician, Ringo Madlingozi, his politics, his love for music, and how he was forced out of the background and pushed to make his own music.