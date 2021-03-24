Today at 17:10 Human Rights Commission releases report revealing shortcomings identified in the City of Joburg’s Upgrading of Informal Settlements Programme Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Buang Jones , Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights Commission

Today at 17:20 NFTs, explained: what they are and why should we care? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 17:20 Abuses in police management Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Johan Burger- Senior Research at the Institute of Security Studies

Today at 17:45 An update in South Africa’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Killian Hagemann - co-founder of G7 Renewable Energies and director of Oya

Today at 17:53 [Feature] Financial Wellness : Unclaimed Benefits Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 18:13 SARB's interest rates decision preview The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:48 SA's blueberry export growth soars The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Justin Mudge - Chairperson at Berries ZA

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - how we still fall for old scam The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : Spotlight on Consumer Protection Act The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

