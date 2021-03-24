Health and Wellness: taking good care of your skin

Clement chats to dermatologist Sian Hartshorne about ways in which we can take better care of our skin.
Listeners help each other deal with family members who give all they have and more to the church, at the disadvantage of needy people within their own circles.
What are some of the common health complications associated with pregnancies and how can women maintain good maternal health to prevent further complications and in the extreme, even death? Dr Meshack Mbokota answers listeners' questions.
Clement speaks to Ndumiso Dladla, philosophy lecturer, about the way we should understand the concept of Ubuntu in contemporary South Africa, what role it should play in our human interactions and its relevance in 2021.
Clement speaks to the ANC's Enoch Godongwana and Andile Lungisa about the ongoing conversations around factions, RET-forces and the public's perceptions of the party.
Clement speaks to Mpho Sehloho from the Council of Medical schemes on medical aids and their importance in the workplace
Clement is joined by Professor Shabir Mahdi who specializes in vaccinology at Wits. Mahdi concedes that our strategy has not been the best and that more should be done by government to reach its target in vaccinating 67% of the population.
Clement reflects on some big stories he covered on the show. He gives an update on the suspended UIF officials, Jacob Zuma contempt of the state capture inquiry and unlawful appointment of Treasury CFO.