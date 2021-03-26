Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Audio: The Pretoria Magistrate's Court has ruled that all charges against Norma Mngoma have been withdrawn.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Mthokozisi Ntumba: The state has requested that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High court and that the matter be postponed to the 2nd of August this year 2021 that would be for the purposes of a pre-trial conference. A trial date will be set on
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Former president Jacob Zuma insists he will serve the prison term should the Constitutional Court decide on one. Zuma has written a 25 point statement explaining why he didn’t appear before the state capture commission.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Modidima Mannya - Executive Director of Legal Services at Unisa
Today at 12:23
Take Live: The Commission hears Denel related testimony from the former Denel Board Chairperson, Daniel Mantsha.. It will also hear Eskom related evidence from the Eskom's Former Chief Financial Officer: Mr Anoj Singh at 16:30.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:27
The VBS looting case has been transferred to the High Court in Pretoria, for pre-trial on 2 August.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema- NPA Spokesperson.
Today at 12:37
South African alcohol industry proposes balancing lives and livelihood in dealing with the next COVID-19 surge.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Today at 12:41
Suez Canal Blockage: Seven liquefied natural gas tankers are being diverted away from the blocked waterway, as fears grow operation to free ship could take weeks
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anneke Whelan, Commercial Litigation and Maritime Law Specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:56
Mamela- Micasa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 18:13
BLSA research report on Infrastructure for South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

26 March 2021 10:05 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

COVID19 special broadcast: The politics that came with coronavirus

26 March 2021 11:44 AM

Clement hosts communications specialist Chris Vick and journalists Tshidi Madia, Mia Malan, Pieter-Louis Myberg. The panel reflects on the politics, corruption and media coverage that came out of the pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk with Personal Trainers

25 March 2021 12:05 PM

What are some of the unrealistic expectations personal trainers hear from their new clients? Do they only eat green vegetables and drink water? Clement spends time with personal trainers Zinhle Masango, Sanele Mashego and Chaz Hanmer. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Sandile Zungu

25 March 2021 11:25 AM

Clement spends time with businessman, entrepreneur and football club owner, Sandile Zungu. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

25 March 2021 10:21 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea- family and tithing at church

24 March 2021 12:00 PM

Listeners help each other deal with family members who give all they have and more to the church, at the disadvantage of needy people within their own circles. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners Choice- Maternal health

24 March 2021 11:37 AM

What are some of the common health complications associated with pregnancies and how can women maintain good maternal health to prevent further complications and in the extreme, even death? Dr Meshack Mbokota answers listeners' questions. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding the politics of Ubuntu

24 March 2021 11:08 AM

Clement speaks to Ndumiso Dladla, philosophy lecturer, about the way we should understand the concept of Ubuntu in contemporary South Africa, what role it should play in our human interactions and its relevance in 2021. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exploring the splits in the already divided ANC

24 March 2021 10:44 AM

Clement speaks to the ANC's Enoch Godongwana and Andile Lungisa about the ongoing conversations around factions, RET-forces and the public's perceptions of the party.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: taking good care of your skin

24 March 2021 10:06 AM

Clement chats to dermatologist Sian Hartshorne about ways in which we can take better care of our skin.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

