COVID19 special broadcast: The politics that came with coronavirus

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 12:05
Audio: The Pretoria Magistrate's Court has ruled that all charges against Norma Mngoma have been withdrawn.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:10
Mthokozisi Ntumba: The state has requested that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High court and that the matter be postponed to the 2nd of August this year 2021 that would be for the purposes of a pre-trial conference. A trial date will be set on
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:15
Former president Jacob Zuma insists he will serve the prison term should the Constitutional Court decide on one. Zuma has written a 25 point statement explaining why he didn’t appear before the state capture commission.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Modidima Mannya - Executive Director of Legal Services at Unisa
Guests
Modidima Mannya - Executive Director of Legal Services at Unisa
125
Today at 12:23
Take Live: The Commission hears Denel related testimony from the former Denel Board Chairperson, Daniel Mantsha.. It will also hear Eskom related evidence from the Eskom's Former Chief Financial Officer: Mr Anoj Singh at 16:30.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:27
The VBS looting case has been transferred to the High Court in Pretoria, for pre-trial on 2 August.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema- NPA Spokesperson.
Guests
Sipho Ngwema- NPA Spokesperson.
125
Today at 12:37
South African alcohol industry proposes balancing lives and livelihood in dealing with the next COVID-19 surge.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
125
Today at 12:41
Suez Canal Blockage: Seven liquefied natural gas tankers are being diverted away from the blocked waterway, as fears grow operation to free ship could take weeks
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anneke Whelan, Commercial Litigation and Maritime Law Specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Guests
Anneke Whelan, Commercial Litigation and Maritime Law Specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys
125
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
125
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
125
Today at 12:56
Mamela- Micasa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 18:13
BLSA research report on Infrastructure for South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up