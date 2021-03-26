Relationships Focus: Competing for partner's love with your children

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Shef and the Kitchen
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Siphiwe Hlophe - Lead Singer
Khanyisile Mlenzane
Today at 15:10
EWN: Cops accused of Mthokozi Ntumba death granted bail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 15:20
Reaction on : National Arts Council update on Covid -19 relief funds
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sibongile Mngoma
Today at 15:50
University association and how they dealing with student debts
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO of Universities South Africa.
Today at 16:20
ANC NEC meeting underway this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:40
Pupils still waiting to be placed in schools
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steve Mabona - Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
Today at 16:50
Inside SA's R1.5bn deal with Johnson & Johnson and possible vaccine delivery delays
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 17:20
Sassa temporary grants deadline looms
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gillion Bosman, Chairperson of the provincial standing committee on social development
Today at 18:09
What needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that stuck as the Suez Canal ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Captain Nick Sloane - Vice President of the International Salvage Union. AND Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group
Today at 18:13
BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Nonkuleko Nyembezi - Chair at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Alcohol ban won't be helpful, rather focus on law enforcement - Liquor traders National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane reckons curfew could be moved to between 11pm and 4am. 26 March 2021 1:25 PM
A look at government communications a year into lockdown Clement Manyathela and fellow journalists look at government communications or the lack off during the lockdown. 26 March 2021 12:06 PM
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Relationships Focus: Competing for partner's love with your children

Relationships Focus: Competing for partner's love with your children

26 March 2021 12:32 PM

Clement speaks to Sister Victoria Black and Social Worker, Tracy Ziman Jacobs about couples struggling with emotional disconnection after having children


COVID19 special broadcast: The politics that came with coronavirus

26 March 2021 11:44 AM

Clement hosts communications specialist Chris Vick and journalists Tshidi Madia, Mia Malan, Pieter-Louis Myberg. The panel reflects on the politics, corruption and media coverage that came out of the pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

26 March 2021 10:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk with Personal Trainers

25 March 2021 12:05 PM

What are some of the unrealistic expectations personal trainers hear from their new clients? Do they only eat green vegetables and drink water? Clement spends time with personal trainers Zinhle Masango, Sanele Mashego and Chaz Hanmer. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Sandile Zungu

25 March 2021 11:25 AM

Clement spends time with businessman, entrepreneur and football club owner, Sandile Zungu. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

25 March 2021 10:21 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea- family and tithing at church

24 March 2021 12:00 PM

Listeners help each other deal with family members who give all they have and more to the church, at the disadvantage of needy people within their own circles. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners Choice- Maternal health

24 March 2021 11:37 AM

What are some of the common health complications associated with pregnancies and how can women maintain good maternal health to prevent further complications and in the extreme, even death? Dr Meshack Mbokota answers listeners' questions. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding the politics of Ubuntu

24 March 2021 11:08 AM

Clement speaks to Ndumiso Dladla, philosophy lecturer, about the way we should understand the concept of Ubuntu in contemporary South Africa, what role it should play in our human interactions and its relevance in 2021. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exploring the splits in the already divided ANC

24 March 2021 10:44 AM

Clement speaks to the ANC's Enoch Godongwana and Andile Lungisa about the ongoing conversations around factions, RET-forces and the public's perceptions of the party.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue'

Politics

Alcohol ban won't be helpful, rather focus on law enforcement - Liquor traders

Local

A look at government communications a year into lockdown

Local

Ex-Denel CEO Saloojee begged not to be fired, Zondo Inquiry hears

26 March 2021 2:01 PM

'Green gold': Avocado craze drives crop theft in S.Africa

26 March 2021 12:35 PM

Pilots sabotaging SAA from getting off the ground – Gordhan

26 March 2021 12:00 PM

