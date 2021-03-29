Clement speaks to Arthur Mofakate, about claims he received COVID19 funds that were not due to him. Clement also poses questions to the National Arts Council's Tshepo Mashiane, about where the funds were distributed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to chairperson of the ANC Integrity Commission, George Mashamba, as well as MKVA President, Kebby Mapathsoe, on the discussion held at this weekend's ANC NEC meeting.
Clement speaks to Sister Victoria Black and Social Worker, Tracy Ziman Jacobs about couples struggling with emotional disconnection after having children
Clement hosts communications specialist Chris Vick and journalists Tshidi Madia, Mia Malan, Pieter-Louis Myberg. The panel reflects on the politics, corruption and media coverage that came out of the pandemic.
What are some of the unrealistic expectations personal trainers hear from their new clients? Do they only eat green vegetables and drink water? Clement spends time with personal trainers Zinhle Masango, Sanele Mashego and Chaz Hanmer.
Clement spends time with businessman, entrepreneur and football club owner, Sandile Zungu.
Listeners help each other deal with family members who give all they have and more to the church, at the disadvantage of needy people within their own circles.