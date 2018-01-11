Gqom: A deeper look at South Africa’s new generation of house

Few new genres have generated as much noise as gqom, a distinctive form of club music that’s been brewing in Durban, South Africa for the last several years.



The word gqom, sometimes expressed as qgom, igqom, gqomu or variants thereof, derives from an onomatopoeic combination of click consonants from isiZulu that represents a hitting drum. Eusebius spoke to Percy Mabandu - Award-winning arts journalist. Mthokozi ‘DJ Tira’ Khathi - Record label boss and musician and Chrizelda Kekana -Timeslive entertainment reporter.