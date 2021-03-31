Listeners choice- Buying your first car

Clement speaks to the CEO of Autotrader to give listeners tips and advice on buying your first car.
healing hour- dealing with alienation from family and friends
Clement and the listeners discuss stories of alienation because of different circumstances for example, marrying outside of ones family religion, culture or race.
Clement is joined by Executive coach and corporate trainer Kirti Carr about the effects of office gossip on employees.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to IP law expert, Senamiso Moyo, about the complex world of Intellectual Property as it pertains to music, ideas and corporate property and work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to uro-gynaecologist Dr Dakalo Muavha about symptoms and treatment of pelvic floor problems and urine incontinence!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Bheki Cele, on the recently released report into SAPS crowd control. He also answers questions on his tea party with Jacob Zuma and the shooting of Mthokozisi Ntumba.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Arthur Mofakate, about claims he received COVID19 funds that were not due to him. Clement also poses questions to the National Arts Council's Tshepo Mashiane, about where the funds were distributed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to chairperson of the ANC Integrity Commission, George Mashamba, as well as MKVA President, Kebby Mapathsoe, on the discussion held at this weekend's ANC NEC meeting.LISTEN TO PODCAST