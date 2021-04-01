Hanging Out with Clement: Noxolo Grootboom

Clement is joined by veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom. Grootboom, who recently announced her retirement, reflects on her longevity and career highlights.
Clement chats to student leaders; Mpendulo Mfeka, Tshegofatso Mojanaga and Gina Sibanda about issues facing universities and how they as activists are helping.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Erick about his story involving his sangoma who allegedly stole his girlfriend.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the CEO of Autotrader to give listeners tips and advice on buying your first car.LISTEN TO PODCAST
healing hour- dealing with alienation from family and friends
Clement and the listeners discuss stories of alienation because of different circumstances for example, marrying outside of ones family religion, culture or race.
Clement is joined by Executive coach and corporate trainer Kirti Carr about the effects of office gossip on employees.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to IP law expert, Senamiso Moyo, about the complex world of Intellectual Property as it pertains to music, ideas and corporate property and work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to uro-gynaecologist Dr Dakalo Muavha about symptoms and treatment of pelvic floor problems and urine incontinence!LISTEN TO PODCAST