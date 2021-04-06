702openline





One South Africa Movement leader, Mmusi Maimane on taking offense with Tony Leon comment saying him as a former leader of the Democratic Alliance was an experiment and whether he feels there is a position for black members to become the party's leader. Xubera Institute for Research and Development, political analyst, Xolani Dube reacts to Mmusi Maimane's response and how can we make sure that leaders like Tony Leon do not make such comments in the future.

