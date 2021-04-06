Role of executive boards in South Africa

Business Ethics Expert & Former Partner at Bain SA, Athol Williams, together with Economist, Thabi Leoka discuss whether board members still serve in the interest of companies or are they there to just make money and benefit from profit shares.
Managing Director at Transcend Talent Management, Zanele Luvuno on nepotism gradually becoming an increasing problem within South Africa and the law around nepotism.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business Ethics Expert & Former Partner at Bain SA, Athol Williams, together with Economist, Thabi Leoka discuss whether board members still serve in the interest of companies or are they there to just make money and benefit from profit shares.LISTEN TO PODCAST
One South Africa Movement leader, Mmusi Maimane on taking offense with Tony Leon comment saying him as a former leader of the Democratic Alliance was an experiment and whether he feels there is a position for black members to become the party's leader. Xubera Institute for Research and Development, political analyst, Xolani Dube reacts to Mmusi Maimane's response and how can we make sure that leaders like Tony Leon do not make such comments in the future.
Clement chats to student leaders; Mpendulo Mfeka, Tshegofatso Mojanaga and Gina Sibanda about issues facing universities and how they as activists are helping.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom. Grootboom, who recently announced her retirement, reflects on her longevity and career highlights.
Clement speaks to Erick about his story involving his sangoma who allegedly stole his girlfriend.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the CEO of Autotrader to give listeners tips and advice on buying your first car.LISTEN TO PODCAST