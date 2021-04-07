High court confirms illegality of City of JHB’s red fleet tender process

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
61% of SA on social grants?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 18:13
How are terror attacks in Mozambique. affecting SA's corporate & your pension ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrit Van Rooyen - Economist at Nkc African Economics
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Marx - Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
Today at 18:39
UIf fails to pay out after years of contributing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze-Marie le Roux - null at ...
Allan Ravagaloo, director: Provincial Support, UIF
Today at 18:48
TonnUp digital solution – empowering farmers to manage their own products - from producer to consumer.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Kruger - Director at TonnUp
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Radio 3.0 - Broadcast, stream and now the Clubhouse option
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - SMALL CHANGE, BIG ISSUE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter - Richard Brasher, outgoing-CEO, Pick n Pay
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Ramaphosa remembers brave & courageous Charlotte Maxeke Ramaphosa was in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon leading the party's celebration of what would have been Maxeke's 150th bi... 7 April 2021 1:55 PM
Mkhize: SA vaccine programme a collaborative effort between govt, private sector Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that government's approach to managing the COVID-19 pandemic was based on an all-inclusive strat... 7 April 2021 12:17 PM
SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 53K and 437 infections have been recorded The Health Department says the infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the country's known caseload to 1, 552, 853. 7 April 2021 6:45 AM
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin? Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan. 6 April 2021 12:44 PM
DA to approach SAHRC to probe govt's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy The party said that this was in addition to the decision it took to explore further legal challenges against the South African gov... 6 April 2021 12:22 PM
Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reacts to comments where he was described as an experiment. 6 April 2021 11:13 AM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World's Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Woman falls from man's shoulders knocking off her front teeth goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:40 AM
Woman asking about weirdest things found in other people bathrooms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2021 8:21 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
Ramaphosa to attend extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency The SADC said that it was deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in the region, even after the military claimed th... 7 April 2021 10:16 AM
SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region. 4 April 2021 8:02 AM
Africa's healthcare technology sector is booming "There's a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There's a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
High court confirms illegality of City of JHB's red fleet tender process

High court confirms illegality of City of JHB’s red fleet tender process

7 April 2021 11:05 AM

Clement speaks to Former Johannesburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba and current mayor's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase about alleged irregular tender processes while Mashaba was still in office.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

What's the tea: Should your friends have access to your partner?

7 April 2021 12:00 PM

Clement and the listeners give advice on how to keep healthy boundaries between your friends and partners. This includes rules on texting and calling between the partners.

Transforming SA cities

7 April 2021 11:03 AM

Clement chats to Urbanist Zahira Asmal about the project to transform our cities into equitable and multi-cultural spaces.

#702openline

7 April 2021 10:43 AM
Nepotism in the Workplace

6 April 2021 11:37 AM

Managing Director at Transcend Talent Management, Zanele Luvuno on nepotism gradually becoming an increasing problem within South Africa and the law around nepotism.

Role of executive boards in South Africa

6 April 2021 11:04 AM

Business Ethics Expert & Former Partner at Bain SA, Athol Williams, together with Economist, Thabi Leoka discuss whether board members still serve in the interest of companies or are they there to just make money and benefit from profit shares. 

Reflection on fights within the DA and ANC

6 April 2021 10:33 AM

 

One South Africa Movement leader, Mmusi Maimane on taking offense with Tony Leon comment saying him as a former leader of the Democratic Alliance was an experiment and whether he feels there is a position for black members to become the party's leader. Xubera Institute for Research and Development, political analyst, Xolani Dube reacts to Mmusi Maimane's response and how can we make sure that leaders like Tony Leon do not make such comments in the future. 

#702openline

6 April 2021 10:07 AM
Across the Desk: Student

1 April 2021 12:13 PM

Clement chats to student leaders; Mpendulo Mfeka, Tshegofatso Mojanaga and Gina Sibanda about issues facing universities and how they as activists are helping.

Bank has sold my house worth R69,000 for R100 - Caller

Local

DUT closes all Durban campuses until further notice

Local

IEC on track to run local government elections but no date set yet

Local

EWN Highlights

R1.5bn energy fund set up to help women-owned companies produce electricity

7 April 2021 6:11 PM

Ex-JHB Mayor Mashaba distances himself from R500m illegal fire engine contract

7 April 2021 6:06 PM

79 blood clots, 19 deaths in UK after taking AstraZeneca jab: regulator

7 April 2021 5:04 PM

