702openline

Clement and the listeners give advice on how to keep healthy boundaries between your friends and partners. This includes rules on texting and calling between the partners.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Former Johannesburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba and current mayor’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase about alleged irregular tender processes while Mashaba was still in office.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Urbanist Zahira Asmal about the project to transform our cities into equitable and multi-cultural spaces.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Managing Director at Transcend Talent Management, Zanele Luvuno on nepotism gradually becoming an increasing problem within South Africa and the law around nepotism.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business Ethics Expert & Former Partner at Bain SA, Athol Williams, together with Economist, Thabi Leoka discuss whether board members still serve in the interest of companies or are they there to just make money and benefit from profit shares.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business Ethics Expert & Former Partner at Bain SA, Athol Williams, together with Economist, Thabi Leoka discuss whether board members still serve in the interest of companies or are they there to just make money and benefit from profit shares.LISTEN TO PODCAST
One South Africa Movement leader, Mmusi Maimane on taking offense with Tony Leon comment saying him as a former leader of the Democratic Alliance was an experiment and whether he feels there is a position for black members to become the party's leader. Xubera Institute for Research and Development, political analyst, Xolani Dube reacts to Mmusi Maimane's response and how can we make sure that leaders like Tony Leon do not make such comments in the future.