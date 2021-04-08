Across the Desk with mental health professionals

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Influencer marketing
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Brent Lindeque - Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 15:10
EWN: SA got a refund from refund from the Serum Institute
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: ANC introducing members of its youth league task team
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 15:20
Pfizer vaccines are coming: Here's how South Africa could prepare its cold chain
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] Now is the ideal time to make the switch from tenant to homeowner
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond
Today at 16:20
ANALYSIS: This is why South Africa is not bottom of the class for road safety
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lee Randall, Post-doctoral research consultant, PRICELESS-SA, School of Public Health, University of Witwatersrand
Today at 16:40
#PromisesPromises: Migrating ECD centres from Social Development to Basic Education department
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Update on the Tender vaccine distribution
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Stavros Nicolaous - Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen
Today at 18:13
Lender and Government in talks to restructure the R200-bn covid relief program. Banks rejects plans to swap the loans to grants.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Burnout or "busy" culture is broken.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - The 3 biggest leadership challenges being felt by business owners today and how to overcome them.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Pavlides - Acting Chief Information Officer For Saa at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - What is the correct asset mix for retired investors' money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Zweli Mkhize and Makhura inspect vaccination sites in Gauteng Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the minister and premier are impressed by the progress that has been made. 8 April 2021 2:12 PM
Zingiswa Losi: I understood politics from living it, experiencing the injustices In this episode of Hanging Out With Clement, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi talks about her childhood, politics and the alliance. 8 April 2021 11:53 AM
'Alexandra crèche where toddler was burnt operating illegally, to be shut down' Gauteng Department of Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana says the crèche will be shut down within five days. 8 April 2021 8:01 AM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
If black DA leaders are hurt by 'experiment' they have my number - Tony Leon The former DA leader says he has nothing to do with dissent against Mmusi Maimane, that's what Helen Zille was responsible for. 7 April 2021 7:34 PM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows 7 April 2021 7:15 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[WATCH] Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2021 8:23 AM
Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:41 AM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World's Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Ramaphosa to attend extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency The SADC said that it was deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in the region, even after the military claimed th... 7 April 2021 10:16 AM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Across the Desk with mental health professionals

Across the Desk with mental health professionals

8 April 2021 12:06 PM

What makes psychologists tick? Do they themselves seek psychological help from time to time? Do their friends confide in them when battling with their mental health issues? Clement spends time with clinical psychologists Cassandra Govender, Daniella Matthews, and Charity Mkone.  


Hanging out with Zingiswa Losi

8 April 2021 11:07 AM

Clement spends time with COSATU President Zingiswa Losi talking about her political journey, her upbringing in the Eastern Cape and growing up as a twin. 

#702Openline

8 April 2021 10:04 AM
What's the tea: Should your friends have access to your partner?

7 April 2021 12:00 PM

Clement and the listeners give advice on how to keep healthy boundaries between your friends and partners. This includes rules on texting and calling between the partners

High court confirms illegality of City of JHB’s red fleet tender process

7 April 2021 11:05 AM

Clement speaks to Former Johannesburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba and current mayor’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase about alleged irregular tender processes while Mashaba was still in office.

Transforming SA cities

7 April 2021 11:03 AM

Clement chats to Urbanist Zahira Asmal about the project to transform our cities into equitable and multi-cultural spaces.

#702openline

7 April 2021 10:43 AM
Nepotism in the Workplace

6 April 2021 11:37 AM

Managing Director at Transcend Talent Management, Zanele Luvuno on nepotism gradually becoming an increasing problem within South Africa and the law around nepotism.

Role of executive boards in South Africa

6 April 2021 11:04 AM

Business Ethics Expert & Former Partner at Bain SA, Athol Williams, together with Economist, Thabi Leoka discuss whether board members still serve in the interest of companies or are they there to just make money and benefit from profit shares. 

Role of executive boards in South Africa

6 April 2021 11:04 AM

Business Ethics Expert & Former Partner at Bain SA, Athol Williams, together with Economist, Thabi Leoka discuss whether board members still serve in the interest of companies or are they there to just make money and benefit from profit shares. 

Alex family now hopeful after creche teacher charged with attempted murder

8 April 2021 1:56 PM

Mbalula: Travellers departing on domestic flights dropped by 62% in 2020

8 April 2021 1:21 PM

235 people killed on SA's roads over Easter - Mbalula

8 April 2021 12:44 PM

