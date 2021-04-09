Relationships focus- the dangers of comparisons

Clement and Chantel Fowler help listeners understand the complexities of comparisons in relationships. Why it isn't a good idea to compare exes and current partners, and how one may navigate this relationship hurdle.
Understanding Muhammad Ali
Clement and the listeners discuss the life, legacy and adversities of boxing great, Muhammad Ali.
What makes psychologists tick? Do they themselves seek psychological help from time to time? Do their friends confide in them when battling with their mental health issues? Clement spends time with clinical psychologists Cassandra Govender, Daniella Matthews, and Charity Mkone.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time with COSATU President Zingiswa Losi talking about her political journey, her upbringing in the Eastern Cape and growing up as a twin.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners give advice on how to keep healthy boundaries between your friends and partners. This includes rules on texting and calling between the partners.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Former Johannesburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba and current mayor’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase about alleged irregular tender processes while Mashaba was still in office.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Urbanist Zahira Asmal about the project to transform our cities into equitable and multi-cultural spaces.LISTEN TO PODCAST