Clement speaks to senior legal journalist at News24 Karyn Maughan and Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle from General Council of the Bar of South Africa about the Con Court asking former president Jacob Zuma what sentence should be imposed on him if found guilty of contempt of court.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Data Analyst Ian McGorian and Prof Sue Goldstein from the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance about research that was done by Distell, showing the effects that the alcohol ban and other restrictions had on trauma cases during lockdown.
Clement and Chantel Fowler help listeners understand the complexities of comparisons in relationships. Why it isn't a good idea to compare exes and current partners, and how one may navigate this relationship hurdle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Understanding Muhammad Ali
Clement and the listeners discuss the life, legacy and adversities of boxing great, Muhammad Ali.
What makes psychologists tick? Do they themselves seek psychological help from time to time? Do their friends confide in them when battling with their mental health issues? Clement spends time with clinical psychologists Cassandra Govender, Daniella Matthews, and Charity Mkone.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time with COSATU President Zingiswa Losi talking about her political journey, her upbringing in the Eastern Cape and growing up as a twin.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners give advice on how to keep healthy boundaries between your friends and partners. This includes rules on texting and calling between the partners.LISTEN TO PODCAST