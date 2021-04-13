Homophobia and hate crimes in the spotlight

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:15
Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Khululiwe Bhengu - SERI attorney
Cllr Martin Williams - Ward 90
Today at 13:35
Defining and Treating Functioning Alcohol Abuse Disorder
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Adrie Vermeulen - National Director of SANCA
Today at 14:05
The Series - How to Run a Marathon (Training and Preparation)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bruce Fordyce, Record Ultra Marathon & Founder of Park Run SA
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Does the colour of your car affect your insurance premium?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Capitec Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
zoom Investment School - cryptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Give us time and space to develop the Rabie Ridge land - Housing fund SA Housing and Infrastructure Fund CEO Rali Mampeule says the community thinks that the land belongs to the government. 13 April 2021 1:00 PM
NEVER lend money to colleagues, including your supervisor or manager - HR expert HR executive Lindi Dickson says one has to remember the risk to the relationship if the agreement is not honoured. 13 April 2021 12:21 PM
Prasa to implement a comprehensive security strategy - CEO Zolani Matthews The new chief executive officer says accountability is top of his agenda for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa. 13 April 2021 11:59 AM
View all Local
Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims According to a leaked internal memo being circulated on social media, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has widened the scope of... 13 April 2021 11:27 AM
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for. 10 April 2021 2:43 PM
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
View all Politics
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Eskom sells 2 buildings to Human Settlements Dept for R76m; plans more sales It said that the sale of the two high rise office buildings in Johannesburg and Kimberley had raised just over R76 million. 13 April 2021 9:56 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Business
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death The families, in a joint statement, confirmed Tembe's (22) death, but did not state what the cause of death was. 11 April 2021 3:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
People applaud bar for dealing decisively with someone spiking woman's drink Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:26 AM
Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 April 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Homophobia and hate crimes in the spotlight

Homophobia and hate crimes in the spotlight

13 April 2021 11:52 AM

Clement shines the light on recent incidents and hate crimes involving members of the LGBTIQ+ community. Where are these crimes occurring and will there ever be a way to teach tolerance? Clement is joined by researcher Dr Ndumiso Daluxolo Ngidi and Iranti.org director, Jabulani Perreira. 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Health and Wellness- Oral Health

13 April 2021 12:05 PM

How many times should we brush our teeth every day? Is flossing really the best way to make sure our teeth are extra clean? Dentist Dr Emile Cahi answers listeners questions about their oral health. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- borrowing money from colleagues

13 April 2021 11:53 AM

What complications are involved with lending money to a colleague? When should one get HR involved if you believe your colleague has money problems? Lindi Dickinson, an HR executive, helps us answer these questions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PRASA CEO anticipates job ahead

13 April 2021 11:52 AM

Clement speaks to newly appointed CEO of Prasa, Zolani Matthews, about the daunting job ahead of him, to turn around the passenger rail agency. Is he ready for the task ahead? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

13 April 2021 10:13 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concourt asks Zuma for his preferred sanction

12 April 2021 11:50 AM

Clement speaks to senior legal journalist at News24 Karyn Maughan and Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle from General Council of the Bar of South Africa about the Con Court asking former president Jacob Zuma what sentence should be imposed on him if found guilty of contempt of court.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Distell alcohol report raises questions

12 April 2021 11:49 AM

 

Clement is joined by Data Analyst Ian McGorian and Prof Sue Goldstein from the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance about research that was done by Distell, showing the effects that the alcohol ban and other restrictions had on trauma cases during lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

12 April 2021 10:20 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships focus- the dangers of comparisons

9 April 2021 1:10 PM

Clement and Chantel Fowler help listeners understand the complexities of comparisons in relationships. Why it isn't a good idea to compare exes and current partners, and how one may navigate this relationship hurdle. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film Review - What's My Name: Muhammad Ali

9 April 2021 11:09 AM

Understanding Muhammad Ali
Clement and the listeners discuss the life, legacy and adversities of boxing great, Muhammad Ali. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Give us time and space to develop the Rabie Ridge land - Housing fund

Local

'Andries Tatane died in vain': Family reflects on tragedy 10 years later

Local

Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

SA’s LGBTQIA+ community reels from another gay murder in less than 2 weeks

13 April 2021 12:46 PM

IEC making serious COVID-19 adjustments to preparations for local govt polls

13 April 2021 12:00 PM

Five SA women cricketers stuck in Bangladesh after COVID-19 tests

13 April 2021 11:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
