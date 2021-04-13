PRASA CEO anticipates job ahead

Clement speaks to newly appointed CEO of Prasa, Zolani Matthews, about the daunting job ahead of him, to turn around the passenger rail agency. Is he ready for the task ahead?
How many times should we brush our teeth every day? Is flossing really the best way to make sure our teeth are extra clean? Dentist Dr Emile Cahi answers listeners questions about their oral health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What complications are involved with lending money to a colleague? When should one get HR involved if you believe your colleague has money problems? Lindi Dickinson, an HR executive, helps us answer these questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement shines the light on recent incidents and hate crimes involving members of the LGBTIQ+ community. Where are these crimes occurring and will there ever be a way to teach tolerance? Clement is joined by researcher Dr Ndumiso Daluxolo Ngidi and Iranti.org director, Jabulani Perreira.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to senior legal journalist at News24 Karyn Maughan and Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle from General Council of the Bar of South Africa about the Con Court asking former president Jacob Zuma what sentence should be imposed on him if found guilty of contempt of court.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Data Analyst Ian McGorian and Prof Sue Goldstein from the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance about research that was done by Distell, showing the effects that the alcohol ban and other restrictions had on trauma cases during lockdown.
Clement and Chantel Fowler help listeners understand the complexities of comparisons in relationships. Why it isn't a good idea to compare exes and current partners, and how one may navigate this relationship hurdle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Understanding Muhammad Ali
Clement and the listeners discuss the life, legacy and adversities of boxing great, Muhammad Ali.