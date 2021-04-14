SA halts J&J vaccine roll out

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Treherne- Portfolio Manager. Vestact Asset Management
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
EOH’s half-year revenue falls 29%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:48
Global fertiliser prices at a two-year high. How will this affect local farmers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dawie Maree - Agricultural Economist at FNB
Today at 19:08
ZOOM - Business Unusual - When the chips are down the economy will follow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Mike Sharman, Co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty Wednesday is the last day that he was expected to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced, if he is found gu... 14 April 2021 5:03 PM
Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing cand... 14 April 2021 3:16 PM
What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse Advocacy manager Luke Lamprecht says if you minimise the act by calling it bullying, you're denying the bullier access to help. 14 April 2021 1:37 PM
View all Local
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight. 14 April 2021 12:21 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw f... 13 April 2021 5:03 PM
View all Politics
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance. 14 April 2021 12:09 PM
Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday. 14 April 2021 10:47 AM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
View all Business
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Father getting knocked overboard while whale watching goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
SA halts J&J vaccine roll out

SA halts J&J vaccine roll out

14 April 2021 11:54 AM

Nickolaus chats to Professor Helen Rees from SARHPA about Minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement on Tuesday to voluntarily suspend the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

What’s the Tea: Things people take after hotel visits

14 April 2021 12:02 PM

Nickolaus and the listeners share some of the things they keep as souvenirs from fancy hotels.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Living a balanced and fulfilling life

14 April 2021 11:52 AM

 

Nickolaus is joined by Life Coach Tracey Dube on what it means to live a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener’s Choice: Diabetes and erectile dysfunction

14 April 2021 11:51 AM

 

Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, answers a listener’s questions on the link between diabetes and erectile dysfunction.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

14 April 2021 10:03 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness- Oral Health

13 April 2021 12:05 PM

How many times should we brush our teeth every day? Is flossing really the best way to make sure our teeth are extra clean? Dentist Dr Emile Cahi answers listeners questions about their oral health. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- borrowing money from colleagues

13 April 2021 11:53 AM

What complications are involved with lending money to a colleague? When should one get HR involved if you believe your colleague has money problems? Lindi Dickinson, an HR executive, helps us answer these questions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PRASA CEO anticipates job ahead

13 April 2021 11:52 AM

Clement speaks to newly appointed CEO of Prasa, Zolani Matthews, about the daunting job ahead of him, to turn around the passenger rail agency. Is he ready for the task ahead? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Homophobia and hate crimes in the spotlight

13 April 2021 11:52 AM

Clement shines the light on recent incidents and hate crimes involving members of the LGBTIQ+ community. Where are these crimes occurring and will there ever be a way to teach tolerance? Clement is joined by researcher Dr Ndumiso Daluxolo Ngidi and Iranti.org director, Jabulani Perreira. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

13 April 2021 10:13 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

Local

Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend

Local

Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Mantashe: ANC has no influence on judiciary appointments

14 April 2021 5:57 PM

WHO worried COVID rates could spike during Ramadan

14 April 2021 5:24 PM

Cameroon forces have beaten, arrested 24 under anti-gay law: HRW

14 April 2021 4:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA