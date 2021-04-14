SA halts J&J vaccine roll out

Nickolaus chats to Professor Helen Rees from SARHPA about Minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement on Tuesday to voluntarily suspend the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.
Nickolaus and the listeners share some of the things they keep as souvenirs from fancy hotels.
Nickolaus is joined by Life Coach Tracey Dube on what it means to live a balanced and healthy lifestyle.
Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, answers a listener’s questions on the link between diabetes and erectile dysfunction.
How many times should we brush our teeth every day? Is flossing really the best way to make sure our teeth are extra clean? Dentist Dr Emile Cahi answers listeners questions about their oral health.
What complications are involved with lending money to a colleague? When should one get HR involved if you believe your colleague has money problems? Lindi Dickinson, an HR executive, helps us answer these questions.
Clement speaks to newly appointed CEO of Prasa, Zolani Matthews, about the daunting job ahead of him, to turn around the passenger rail agency. Is he ready for the task ahead?
Clement shines the light on recent incidents and hate crimes involving members of the LGBTIQ+ community. Where are these crimes occurring and will there ever be a way to teach tolerance? Clement is joined by researcher Dr Ndumiso Daluxolo Ngidi and Iranti.org director, Jabulani Perreira.