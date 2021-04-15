Across the Desk- Djs

Clement speaks to DBN Gogo, Dj Cleo and Lamiez Holworthy, about misperceptions of Djs, their family lives and how they are coping during the past year of the COVID19 pandemic.
Clement spends time learning about Helen Zille's childhood, upbringing and her journey to politics. Does she seek out controversy, what music does she like and what does she do for fun?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus and the listeners share some of the things they keep as souvenirs from fancy hotels.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus chats to Professor Helen Rees from SARHPA about Minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement on Tuesday to voluntarily suspend the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus is joined by Life Coach Tracey Dube on what it means to live a balanced and healthy lifestyle.
Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, answers a listener’s questions on the link between diabetes and erectile dysfunction.
How many times should we brush our teeth every day? Is flossing really the best way to make sure our teeth are extra clean? Dentist Dr Emile Cahi answers listeners questions about their oral health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What complications are involved with lending money to a colleague? When should one get HR involved if you believe your colleague has money problems? Lindi Dickinson, an HR executive, helps us answer these questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST