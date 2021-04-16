How do you boost your love in a relationship? What are some of the tools and tricks you use to improve feelings of love and affection? Relationships councellor, Ilze Alberts helps couples navigate this.
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to MJ Stowe from the SA Network of People who use drugs on the impact of COVID19 on drug use and abuse amongst young people.
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to regional director of Eastern and Southern Africa for Amnesty International, Deprose Muchena, about hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans trapped in the misery of statelessness.
Clement speaks to DBN Gogo, Dj Cleo and Lamiez Holworthy, about misperceptions of Djs, their family lives and how they are coping during the past year of the COVID19 pandemic.
Clement spends time learning about Helen Zille's childhood, upbringing and her journey to politics. Does she seek out controversy, what music does she like and what does she do for fun?
Nickolaus and the listeners share some of the things they keep as souvenirs from fancy hotels.
Nickolaus chats to Professor Helen Rees from SARHPA about Minister Zweli Mkhize's announcement on Tuesday to voluntarily suspend the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.
Nickolaus is joined by Life Coach Tracey Dube on what it means to live a balanced and healthy lifestyle.