Today at 13:15
Food Feature - Cookbook Creator for family recipes
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Babalola Davies - Chef
Today at 13:35
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - Places (outside of SA) that South Africans can visit without facing much restrictions
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gabbi Brondani Rego
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Karyn Maughan
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged -Anna Wolf
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Anna Wolf
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Sally Williams Fine Foods
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sack - MD at Sally Williams Fine Foods
Latest Local
COVID-19 grant payments to made at the end of April - Sassa Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says there is also a category of people who made appeals and they are not going to close the system. 16 April 2021 1:15 PM
Stigmatising and criminalising people for using drugs is more harmful - Expert South African Network of People Who Use Drugs' MJ Stowe comments on COVID-19 and its effects on drug use among the youth. 16 April 2021 11:58 AM
Bullying victim Lufuno Mavhunga remembered as kind, loving at memorial service The teenage girl took her own life earlier this week after a video of her being attacked by a fellow pupil went viral. 16 April 2021 11:57 AM
View all Local
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
View all Politics
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 16 April 2021 10:36 AM
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition. 15 April 2021 8:56 PM
View all Business
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

16 April 2021 10:14 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Relationships focus- Boosting love in your relationship

16 April 2021 12:07 PM

 

How do you boost your love in a relationship? What are some of the tools and tricks you use to improve feelings of love and affection? Relationships councellor, Ilze Alberts helps couples navigate this. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID19 and its effects on drug use amongst the Youth

16 April 2021 11:07 AM

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to MJ Stowe from the SA Network of People who use drugs on the impact of COVID19 on drug use and abuse amongst young people. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amnesty International report on Zimbabwean statelessness crisis

16 April 2021 10:37 AM

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to regional director of Eastern and Southern Africa for Amnesty International, Deprose Muchena, about hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans trapped in the misery of statelessness. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk- Djs

15 April 2021 12:06 PM

Clement speaks to DBN Gogo, Dj Cleo and Lamiez Holworthy, about misperceptions of Djs, their family lives and how they are coping during the past year of the COVID19 pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging Out with Clement: Helen Zille

15 April 2021 11:07 AM

Clement spends time learning about Helen Zille's childhood, upbringing and her journey to politics. Does she seek out controversy, what music does she like and what does she do for fun?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

15 April 2021 10:16 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s the Tea: Things people take after hotel visits

14 April 2021 12:02 PM

Nickolaus and the listeners share some of the things they keep as souvenirs from fancy hotels.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA halts J&J vaccine roll out

14 April 2021 11:54 AM

Nickolaus chats to Professor Helen Rees from SARHPA about Minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement on Tuesday to voluntarily suspend the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Living a balanced and fulfilling life

14 April 2021 11:52 AM

 

Nickolaus is joined by Life Coach Tracey Dube on what it means to live a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 grant payments to made at the end of April - Sassa

Local

Stigmatising and criminalising people for using drugs is more harmful - Expert

Local

COVID-19 vaccine registration for elderly S. Africans to open on Friday - Mkhize

Local

EWN Highlights

Late Graeme Bloch praised for his courage, bravery in liberation struggle

16 April 2021 12:30 PM

Bullying victim Lufuno Mavhunga remembered as kind, loving at memorial service

16 April 2021 11:57 AM

Montana accuses Zondo Inquiry of favouring ex-Prasa board chair Molefe

16 April 2021 11:38 AM

