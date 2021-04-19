Listeners weigh in on dating your parents’ friends. Do we consider the age gap or other issues at play?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Bhekisisa Senior Journalist Joan Van Dyk about recourse for COVID19 vaccines and the funding scheme government is setting up in case someone is harmed as a result of the vaccinationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to South African Airways Interim CEO about his plans to turn around the airline and the daunting job ahead of him.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement crosses to the United States to get reaction from Washington and Minneapolis following the guilty verdict of former police officer, Derek Chauvin. Clement speaks to Washington Bureau chief for the Guardian, David Smith, and Minneapolis resident, Munya Tirivepi about this pivotal moment in US history.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How can dance or movement therapy be used as a form of psychological treatment? What issues can be addressed using this form of healing? Bradley Daniels takes us through the process.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Should internships be paid? How long should one be 'employed' in an internship? Kristal Duncan-Williams from YouthLab helps us understand the expectations of both internships and those employers who take them on.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stephanie Vermeulen helps us understand why human beings flocked to follow certain politicians, celebrities and religious leaders. What is it about their personalities that attract a cult-like following?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Treasury DG, Dondo Mogajane, about the apparent donation of money mentioned by Tokyo Sexwale in an ENCA interview. The National Treasury and Reserve Bank subsequently released a statement saying he had been scammed. And also Political Analyst Prince Mashele.LISTEN TO PODCAST