Today at 13:35 24 Cuban engineers to help with infrastructure issues The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Sputnick Ratau - Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation

Today at 14:05 Masterclass on Supercomputing The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg

Today at 18:13 ZOOM Pick n Pay results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 North West University (NWU) Business School plans to create an index to measure countries’ ability to fight corruption and commercial crime The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jan van Romburgh - Director at North West University (NWU) Business School

Today at 18:48 Swiss-based Sommet Education acquires Invictus Education Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Lambert - Founder & CEO at Invictus Education Group

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

