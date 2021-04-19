Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
24 Cuban engineers to help with infrastructure issues
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sputnick Ratau - Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Supercomputing
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Today at 18:13
ZOOM Pick n Pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
North West University (NWU) Business School plans to create an index to measure countries' ability to fight corruption and commercial crime
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan van Romburgh - Director at North West University (NWU) Business School
Today at 18:48
Swiss-based Sommet Education acquires Invictus Education Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Lambert - Founder & CEO at Invictus Education Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Andre Hugo, CEO Spot Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the formal inquest hearing would start on 19 July. 21 April 2021 6:49 AM
130 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 853 infections recorded The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 887 since the beginning of the pandemic. 21 April 2021 6:27 AM
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book. 20 April 2021 7:49 PM
View all Local
Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded. 20 April 2021 11:21 AM
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
View all Politics
Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs' The company will serve Africa – a continent with 1.2 billion people - from its new headquarters in the Mother City. 21 April 2021 10:10 AM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now' Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results. 20 April 2021 8:14 PM
View all Business
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here's how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child's future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:16 AM
Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 April 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were 'brave' The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

19 April 2021 10:11 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

What's the Tea: Crushing on or dating your parent's friends

21 April 2021 12:03 PM

Listeners weigh in on dating your parents' friends. Do we consider the age gap or other issues at play?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's Choice: 101 on COVID19 vaccine compensation scheme

21 April 2021 12:03 PM

Clement chats to Bhekisisa Senior Journalist Joan Van Dyk about recourse for COVID19 vaccines and the funding scheme government is setting up in case someone is harmed as a result of the vaccination

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Newly appointed SAA Ceo on his plans for the airline

21 April 2021 11:03 AM

Clement speaks to South African Airways Interim CEO about his plans to turn around the airline and the daunting job ahead of him.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

21 April 2021 10:37 AM

Clement crosses to the United States to get reaction from Washington and Minneapolis following the guilty verdict of former police officer, Derek Chauvin. Clement speaks to Washington Bureau chief for the Guardian, David Smith, and Minneapolis resident, Munya Tirivepi about this pivotal moment in US history. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

21 April 2021 10:16 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness- dance as an alternate form of healing

20 April 2021 12:02 PM

How can dance or movement therapy be used as a form of psychological treatment? What issues can be addressed using this form of healing? Bradley Daniels takes us through the process. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- Expectations of interns

20 April 2021 11:36 AM

Should internships be paid? How long should one be 'employed' in an internship? Kristal Duncan-Williams from YouthLab helps us understand the expectations of both internships and those employers who take them on. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Politics of personality

20 April 2021 11:02 AM

Stephanie Vermeulen helps us understand why human beings flocked to follow certain politicians, celebrities and religious leaders. What is it about their personalities that attract a cult-like following?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Was Tokyo Sexwale scammed?

20 April 2021 10:35 AM

Clement speaks to Treasury DG, Dondo Mogajane, about the apparent donation of money mentioned by Tokyo Sexwale in an ENCA interview. The National Treasury and Reserve Bank subsequently released a statement saying he had been scammed. And also Political Analyst Prince Mashele.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

20 April 2021 10:11 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest

Local

Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry

Business

Oracle pulls the

Business

EWN Highlights

Govt offers to repatriate Lindani Myeni's body to SA - report

21 April 2021 1:02 PM

Analysis of Eskom suspension letters show Suzanne Daniels as creator, Zondo told

21 April 2021 12:27 PM

UCT students staying in residences able to return from Thursday

21 April 2021 11:46 AM

