In conversation with Bandile Masuku

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 12:52
CSA interim board says the Actions of the members council could put the game's future at risk
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Stavros Nicolaou - CSA interim board chairperson
Today at 12:56
European Super League
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 13:12
Old Mutual launches #Sisonke, a campaign that could see you win R25 000
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Thobile Tshabalala - Head of Brand at Old Mutual
Today at 13:20
How to assist with Charlotte Maxeke and Cape Town fires
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 14:05
Mental Health Moment Project
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr. Colinda Linde - Clinical Psychologist
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
zoom Business Book feature - Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Hardcover – by Safi Bahcal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money - Judge Dennis Davis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Fourth firefighter injured and more evacuations as Table Mountain fire rages on Eyewitness News Cape Town editor Charlotte Kilbane reflects on the fires. 19 April 2021 7:30 AM
SA records 1,089 COVID-19 infections and 25 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 736 since the beginning of the pandemic. 19 April 2021 6:21 AM
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here's how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child's future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 16 April 2021 10:36 AM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious moment as cat attacking bird on TV leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Inmates using car theft skills to rescue kid from locked car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:20 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were 'brave' The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
In conversation with Bandile Masuku

In conversation with Bandile Masuku

19 April 2021 11:40 AM

Clement sits down with former MEC for Health in Gauteng, Bandile Masuku, about issues of conflict of interest, executive oversight and the separation between his role and that of accounting officers. A recent high court judgement dismissed his application to set aside the SIU report that led to his sacking as MEC. 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

#702Openline

19 April 2021 10:11 AM
Relationships focus- Boosting love in your relationship

16 April 2021 12:07 PM

 

How do you boost your love in a relationship? What are some of the tools and tricks you use to improve feelings of love and affection? Relationships councellor, Ilze Alberts helps couples navigate this. 

COVID19 and its effects on drug use amongst the Youth

16 April 2021 11:07 AM

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to MJ Stowe from the SA Network of People who use drugs on the impact of COVID19 on drug use and abuse amongst young people. 

Amnesty International report on Zimbabwean statelessness crisis

16 April 2021 10:37 AM

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to regional director of Eastern and Southern Africa for Amnesty International, Deprose Muchena, about hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans trapped in the misery of statelessness. 

#702Openline

16 April 2021 10:14 AM
Across the Desk- Djs

15 April 2021 12:06 PM

Clement speaks to DBN Gogo, Dj Cleo and Lamiez Holworthy, about misperceptions of Djs, their family lives and how they are coping during the past year of the COVID19 pandemic. 

Hanging Out with Clement: Helen Zille

15 April 2021 11:07 AM

Clement spends time learning about Helen Zille's childhood, upbringing and her journey to politics. Does she seek out controversy, what music does she like and what does she do for fun?

#702Openline

15 April 2021 10:16 AM
What's the Tea: Things people take after hotel visits

14 April 2021 12:02 PM

Nickolaus and the listeners share some of the things they keep as souvenirs from fancy hotels.

EWN Highlights

Global COVID death toll passes three million

19 April 2021 1:01 PM

GALLERY: UCT counts cost of damage to campus after fire

19

No faults with Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire hydrants during inspection - dept

19 April 2021 11:18 AM

