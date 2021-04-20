Was Tokyo Sexwale scammed?

Clement speaks to Treasury DG, Dondo Mogajane, about the apparent donation of money mentioned by Tokyo Sexwale in an ENCA interview. The National Treasury and Reserve Bank subsequently released a statement saying he had been scammed. And also Political Analyst Prince Mashele.
Clement chats to SASHA Executive Dr Ron Addinall and Author Tiffany Mugo about the influence the sexual spectrum has on our erotic and romantic attractions.
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show raise R24,000 so Lulu can graduate in May.
Clement is joined by Dr Sean Muller and Njabulo Mkhize about the input that white academics have in decolonizing the curriculum and spaces in universities.
We love our grannies! Clement sits down with some of our favourite listeners about their roles as grannies. We also speak to Mrs Ranaka, mam'Siba Ranaka, about her favourite times as a granny on TV.
Clement spends time getting to know the legendary Riaan Cruywagen who has spent almost four decades in the media space. What inspired his journalism, his love for the news and how does he spend his free time?
Listeners weigh in on dating your parents' friends. Do we consider the age gap or other issues at play?
Clement chats to Bhekisisa Senior Journalist Joan Van Dyk about recourse for COVID19 vaccines and the funding scheme government is setting up in case someone is harmed as a result of the vaccination
Clement speaks to South African Airways Interim CEO about his plans to turn around the airline and the daunting job ahead of him.